Annandale accident victim identified as Buxton school boy

By Staff Writer
Mashane Thomas

The victim of Sunday morning’s fatal accident along the Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road has been identified as 16-year-old Mashane Thomas, of the neighbouring Buxton village.

Thomas, a student of Bladen Hall Multilateral School and of Lot 81 Middle Walk, Buxton, was said to have been in the tray of a canter truck, GHH 3986, when he attempted to disembark but fell.

As a result, the wheel of the canter reportedly ran over him, resulting in his death…..

