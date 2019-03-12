Annandale accident victim identified as Buxton school boy

The victim of Sunday morning’s fatal accident along the Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road has been identified as 16-year-old Mashane Thomas, of the neighbouring Buxton village.

Thomas, a student of Bladen Hall Multilateral School and of Lot 81 Middle Walk, Buxton, was said to have been in the tray of a canter truck, GHH 3986, when he attempted to disembark but fell.

As a result, the wheel of the canter reportedly ran over him, resulting in his death…..