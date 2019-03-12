Bail for men accused of stealing fuel pump

Two men were on Friday granted $20,000 bail, after they pleaded not guilty to a simple larceny charge.

It is alleged that between February 21, 2019 and February 27, 2019, at Buck Hall, Essequibo, Horace Evans, 38, and Shaw Martins, 24, stole a Caterpillar Fuel Pump valued $900,000, from Mahadeo Umrow.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read to them by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, of the city’s magistrates’ court.

Police Prosecutor Gillian Simmons, had no objections to bail being granted to the duo, and stated that the items were recovered on Evans.

They were both released on $20,000 bail and were told to attend the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on March 15, 2019 for their next hearing.