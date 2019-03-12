Berbice police silent on fatal shooting of Corentyne man

The administration of the Police B Division has remained silent on the matter involving the Corentyne man who was fatally shot by a cop on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the lawman opened fired on the intoxicated man, after he attempted to attack ranks with a cutlass.

Tomorrow, a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted on the body of Mark Johnson, also known as, ‘Amin’, 48, a security guard of Lot 13 Nurney Village, Corentyne, relatives yesterday said…..