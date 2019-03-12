Buxton man chargedover 11g cannabis

A Buxton, East Coast man allegedly found in possession of 11 grammes of cannabis, was on Friday granted bail by a city court.

It has been alleged that 49-year-old Linden Hamilton, had in his possession 11 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. The charge was read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Hamilton, of 134 Buxton, East Coast Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on $50,000 bail.

The matter has been adjourned until April 5, 2019.