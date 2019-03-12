Guyana News

Buxton man chargedover 11g cannabis

By Staff Writer

A Buxton, East Coast man allegedly found in possession of 11 grammes of cannabis, was on Friday granted bail by a city court.

It has been alleged that 49-year-old Linden Hamilton, had in his possession 11 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. The charge was read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Hamilton, of 134 Buxton, East Coast Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on $50,000 bail.

The matter has been adjourned until April 5, 2019.

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Ministry of the Presidency condemns Jagdeo’s ‘chase’ comments at Babu John

GO-Invest facilitated $89.4B in investments last year – CEO

Annandale accident victim identified as Buxton school boy

Comments

Trending