City mayor says letters to Town Clerk going unanswered

Two months after taking up the post of Mayor of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine is continuing to butt heads with the city administration for not following up on official correspondence.

Narine and acting Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe have clashed over the timely implementation of City Council decisions and the efficient operation of several city departments, including the Public Relations (PR) Department.

At yesterday’s statutory Council meeting, Narine presented a folder which he said was filled with correspondence sent to the Town Clerk’s office, all of which remain unanswered…..