Civil society grouping raps President over election date

A civil society grouping yesterday said President David Granger’s deferring of the responsibility to the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) for the naming of an elections date is unacceptable.

The Civil Society Forum which includes the Private Sector Commission, the Anglican and Roman Catholic churches and the Guyana Human Rights Association, said in a statement “Giving GECOM effective power to determine when elections will be held is a position for which no constitutional support exists. Moreover, this maneuver revives the misgivings and insecurities generated by the controversial selection of the current Chair of a polarized GECOM who now has the casting vote on when elections will be held.”

It added that the constitution mandates GECOM to be ready within ninety days and there is no provision that allows the President to alter that provision as a pretext for not announcing a date for national elections…..