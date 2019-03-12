Cops deny brutalising Rasville youth

The Guyana Police Force yesterday denied that any of its ranks were involved in the beating of Shamar Tanner, who has alleged that he was assaulted by lawmen last Friday, resulting in his hospitalisation.

They said that the injuries were inflicted by a man who has since been identified and is being sought.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press statement yesterday, said around 8 pm on Friday, police ranks conducting a foot patrol on America Street, Georgetown observed the suspicious actions of Tanner, who upon being approached, ran in an eastern direction. “During the process of running away, a male who has since been identified and is currently being sought reportedly hurled a piece of iron at Tanner, which struck him in the face, resulting in his injuries,” Ramlakhan noted…..