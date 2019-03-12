Enmore cyclist, 78, dies after collision

An Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) pensioner last night succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident at the junction of Enmore Estate Road and Railway Embankment, ECD.
Dead is pedal cyclist Knorpaul Persaud, 78, of Lot 32 Enmore Pasture. Police last night said the accident occurred at around 4pm yesterday…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments