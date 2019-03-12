GO-Invest developing plan to revamp operations

The Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) will be developing a strategic plan to overhaul its operations and refine its investment promotion, according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Owen Verwey.

Verwey made the disclosure at a press conference, where he pointed out that one of the most “impactful” of the agency’s ongoing activities has been its participation in the Inter-American Development Bank-funded National Quality Infrastructure Project.

He explained that in 2019, GO-Invest will continue with the implementation of component three of the project and a central part is a comprehensive review of GO-Invest’s current institutional and operational model, with the objective of strengthening and improving its ability to promote exports and attract investments…..