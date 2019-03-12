GO-Invest facilitated $89.4B in investments last year – CEO

The Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) facilitated approximately $89.4 billion in investments last year and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Owen Verwey yesterday said there have been no negative indications from businesses and investors stemming from the recent political developments.

At a press conference at Duke Lodge in Kingston, Verwey noted that of the $89.4 billion in facilitated investments, $52.2 billion was generated from 56 executed investments (all signed investments) across all sectors and platforms in the country.

He said based on year-end performance indicators derived from investors’ figures, the investments are expected to create 1,644 jobs when the respective projects are fully operational and the new jobs and associated training opportunities will increase the country’s human resource capabilities across sectors, including agriculture, services and manufacturing, and information and communication technology (ICT) sector…..