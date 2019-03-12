GPA threatens boycott of Jagdeo if attacks on press persist

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has condemned attacks on the media by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, and has threatened to boycott his events and support editorial sanctions issued by media houses, if his behaviour persists.

It was highlighted that Jagdeo, during a recent press conference, in attempting to deflect a question raised by GPA President Nazima Raghubir, denounced it as being “stupid”. The release noted that this is just the latest in a history of similar attacks on media professionals documented over the past few months by the party leader. It added that the attacks are consistent with attacks he would have made as president from various political platforms.

“These were and are not limited to referring to journalists as “Carrion crows and vultures” and “opposition media” and singling out media houses,” GPA related…..