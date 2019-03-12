Granger commended for leadership by IDB head – MoTP

President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Luis Alberto Moreno, yesterday pledged continued support to the Government of Guyana, while commending President David Granger on his leadership in preparing for management of the oil and gas sector.

This is according to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, which related that the two met for a meeting yesterday at State House. Moreno was accompanied by IDB’s Country Representative, Sophie Makonnen.

“I think when people write the history of Guyana some years from now, they will look at this period in time and see how the Guyanese people and the Guyanese leadership thought about how they can deal with one of those things that can only happen in once in a lifetime. It is in this regard that we have been privileged to work with you President Granger, as you prepare things that are so timely like your Sovereign Wealth Fund and as you continue to push forward. Your leadership in this has been very central and we are very happy to be side to side with you. I am convinced that the best days of Guyana are ahead of us and they would be materialised largely for all the work that you have been doing to cement that future for the Guyanese people,” Moreno stated, according to the release…..