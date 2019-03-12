HIV services to be offered at ‘hot spots’ for at-risk groups

As Guyana ups its efforts to reduce new HIV infections, the Ministry of Public Health will be rolling out an initiative that will see HIV prevention products and services being offered at “hot spots” frequented by persons considered to be more vulnerable to HIV infection.

In a statement published as an ad in the Sunday Stabroek, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Campbell said that the pilot “Social Contracting” initiative will be implemented in Region Four. It aims to reach those persons considered more vulnerable to HIV infection or key populations, which include Female Sex workers (FSW), Men who have Sex with Men (MSM), and transgender women.

Campbell explained that the Social Contracting initiative will see a number of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), contracted by the Ministry of Public Health, reaching out to the key populations with HIV prevention products and services…..