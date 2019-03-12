Porter killed in Kara Kara mishap identified as Plaisance resident

The man who died on Saturday after he was crushed to death by the trailer attached to a truck he was working on in Linden has been identified as Plaisance, East Coast Demerara resident Jovon Jomal Anthony.

The police confirmed that Anthony, of Lot 44 Prince William Street, Plaisance, was positively identified by his mother and sister.

At the time of the accident, which occurred around 12.45pm on Saturday along the Kara Kara Public Road, in Mackenzie, Linden, Anthony was working as a porter on the truck….