RUSAL strike expected to be discussed at ministerial plenary -Lewis

The stalemate between the Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI), its striking workers and their union, the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers of Union (GB&GWU), is expected to be discussed at today’s ministerial plenary, according to union leader Lincoln Lewis.

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman visited the striking workers on Saturday and, according to Lewis, he assured them that the government would be looking at strong positions.

“He said he’s working closely [with] Minister [of Social Protection] Amna Ally and the matter with RUSAL [BCGI’s parent company] will be discussed amongst the ministers at the plenary tomorrow [today],” Lewis explained…..