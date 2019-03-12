Guyana News

Youth accused of stealing cellphone granted $40,000 bail despite objections by two prosecutors

By Staff Writer
Kevin Smith

Bail was on Friday granted to a 23-year-old man, after he denied stealing a Samsung cellphone from a woman.

Kevin Smith pleaded not guilty to the charge, read by Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown on Friday.

The charge alleged that Smith, on March 6, at Regent Street, Georgetown, stole a cellphone valued $70,000, from Gianna Razack…..

