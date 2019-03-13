Guyana News

Court to rule on whether case made against GBTI directors

By Staff Writer

A city magistrate is expected to rule on March 19 on whether or not a case has been made out against the eight Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Directors who are charged with failing to comply with a court order.

The accused are Robin Stoby, SC, who is also Chairman of GBTI’s Board; Edward Anand Beharry, Chairman of Edward B Beharry and Sons Ltd; Suresh Beharry, Vice-Chairman of Edward B Beharry and Sons Ltd; Richard Isava, an investment banker; Shaleeza Shaw; Carlton James; Basil Mahadeo; and Kathryn Eytle-McLean.

It is alleged that they failed to comply with an order issued by the acting Chief Justice Roxane George, SC, for the production of documents for an ongoing criminal investigation…..

