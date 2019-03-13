Education Ministry evaluating school labs in bid to boost STEM studies

In its ongoing efforts to improve the quality of education offered to students in the subject areas that fall under Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), the Ministry of Education (MoE) is moving to ensure that students across Guyana have access to science laboratories that are properly equipped and satisfy recognised best practices.

According to a MoE press release, the Quality Assurance Officer within the Ministry of Education, Tiffany Roberts, as part of this initiative, visited two secondary schools in Georgetown to assess the current state of the science laboratories.

The schools were West Ruimveldt Secondary School and Brickdam Secondary School and according to Roberts, over the next six months, the plan is to visit all of the secondary school laboratories in Georgetown and those in Regions One, Two, Five and Six that were either constructed, reconstructed or refurbished between 2015 to present…..