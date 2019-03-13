Guyana News

Energy dep’t seeking staff

By Staff Writer
Dr Mark Bynoe

The Department of Energy (DoE) is continuing to work to build its human resource capacity and has advertised a number of vacancies that it is seeking to fill to ensure proper oversight of the developing oil and gas sector.

In an advertisement in the Stabroek News, the Department invites suitably qualified individuals to apply to fill the vacancies as it “res-ponds to the rapid rate of developments within the sector.”

Areas identified are economics, econometrics, law, procurement, monitoring and evaluation, administration and environmental safeguards…..

