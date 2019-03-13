Guyana News

GWI to upgrade water systems in Sand Creek, other Region Nine villages

By Staff Writer
GWI personnel inspecting a well (GWI photo)

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has announced an initiative that will see the Sand Creek Secondary School and six other villages in Region Nine benefitting from upgraded water systems.

According to a GWI press release, these solutions were discussed during recent community meetings with village leaders and residents.

The students of the Sand Creek Secondary School dormitory, GWI said,  will no longer need to fetch water, as it has committed to looking at alternatives.  One option is to channel water from a nearby creek as an interim measure, after a water quality test is completed. GWI is also working to activate a new well that was drilled through a joint initiative with GWI and the Pan American Health Organization. ….

Smithsonian Institution to expand work here in marine, biodiversity studies

EU blacklisting of CARICOM nations a threat to climate resistance building, LaRoque says

Bids received for design of new bridge at Wismar

