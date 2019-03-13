Kuwait awards US$1.6m grant for Belfield to Rosignol road study

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MOPI) is set to use a US1.6 million grant from the government of Kuwait to fund a technical and economic feasibility study for the redesign of the road network from Belfield to Rosignol.
According to the Ministry of Finance, through its Fund for Arab Economic Development, the government of Kuwait has provided to the Government of Guyana a Grant of 500,000 Kuwaiti Dinars to undertake the study which will be carried out by MOPI…..
