Liquid Love bar owner charged with trafficking Venezuelan women for sex

By Staff Writer
Savita Persaud

The owner of the Liquid Love Bar, located in Station Street, Kitty, was yesterday faced with five charges, including trafficking two Venezuelan women for sex, and she was remanded to prison.

Savita Persaud was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charges to her during a closed hearing in Georgetown…..

