Muslim scholar’s first rape trial begins

The first trial of Nezaam Ali, the Muslim scholar charged with nine counts of child rape, commenced yesterday in the High Court.

Presiding over the trial is Justice Navindra Singh, while the state’s case is being led by prosecutors Tuanna Hardy, Abigail Gibbs and Teriq Mohammed.

Ali is being represented by attorney Stanley Moore.

The matter had initially been set for commencement on February 19th but was subsequently postponed until March 7th. Following another adjournment, the trial began yesterday with the testimony of six witnesses. Today is set for the continuation of the matter.

The charges alleged that between December, 2011 and January, 2012, Ali, being a teacher attached to the Turkeyen Masjid, engaged in sexual activity with the children.