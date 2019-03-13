Guyana News

Opposition-nominated commissioners walk out of GECOM meeting over absence of poll preparations on agenda

By Staff Writer
Sase Gunraj

For the third consecutive week, the three PPP/C-nominated members of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) walked out of a statutory meeting after saying that poll preparations were not on the agenda.

“These people refuse to speak about elections,” PPP/C-nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj lamented after he and his colleagues walked out.

Gunraj, Bibi Shadick and Robeson Benn had spent less than 15 minutes in the meeting and walked out during the discussion of “matters arising” from the minutes of last week’s meeting…..

