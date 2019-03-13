Private criminal charges filed against four GECOM commissioners over elections date

As the deadline for elections draws nearer a private citizen, Marcel Gaskin, has filed a criminal complaint against Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) James Patterson and the three government-nominated commissioners.

The complaint which was filed before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan accused Patterson, Vincent Alexander, Desmond Trotman and Charles Corbin of “conspiracy to breach the constitution contrary to the common law.”

The complaint alleges that during the period December 22, 2018 to March 9, 2019 the defendants conspired to breach Article 106 of the Constitution of Guyana which provided for the holding of General Elections in Guyana within three months from the 21st December 2018

Sanjeev Datadin, Gaskin’s lawyer explained to this newspaper that a hearing of the matter has been set for Friday at 9 am.

Based on the successful December 21st, 2018 vote on a motion of no-confidence against government, elections are constitutionally due by March 21.

President David Granger has however noted that he will be guided by GECOM as to its readiness to hold a “credible election”.

GECOM in turn has informed the President that it cannot hold elections by March 21, does not have the funds to conduct elections in 2019 and will continue with its planned programme of work which includes House to House registration.

These decisions were agreed by a four to three majority of the commission with Patterson casting his vote with the government-nominated commissioners.