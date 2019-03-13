Rural Constable’s conduct under investigation after chopping of Good Hope woman by ex

The police are currently investigating the conduct of the Rural Constable (RC) who allegedly encouraged Good Hope resident Vashtie Mahase to accompany her in order to serve her partner a protection order on the day she was brutally chopped.

This is according to Commander of ‘C’ Divi-sion Calvin Brutus, who when contacted for an update on the matter yesterday told Stabroek News that the rank has resumed duty and was questioned.

“She (the rank) has resumed and a file is being compiled on her conduct,” Brutus said…..