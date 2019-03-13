Guyana News

Smithsonian Institution to expand work here in marine, biodiversity studies

By Staff Writer

The Smithsonian Institution is planning to expand its work here in a number of areas including marine and biodiversity studies. 

The Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) in a press release said that a team from the Smithsonian Institution, met with Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at his office at the Ministry of the Presidency on March 7th.

The Washington DC, US-based Smithsonian Institution is the world’s largest museum and research complex….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

EU blacklisting of CARICOM nations a threat to climate resistance building, LaRoque says

EU blacklisting of CARICOM nations a threat to climate resistance building, LaRoque says

Bids received for design of new bridge at Wismar

Civil aviation to put hold on application for use of 737 which crashed in Ethiopia

Comments

Trending