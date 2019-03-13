Smithsonian Institution to expand work here in marine, biodiversity studies

The Smithsonian Institution is planning to expand its work here in a number of areas including marine and biodiversity studies.

The Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) in a press release said that a team from the Smithsonian Institution, met with Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at his office at the Ministry of the Presidency on March 7th.

The Washington DC, US-based Smithsonian Institution is the world’s largest museum and research complex….