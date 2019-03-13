Sophia man charged over $4M armed robbery of Vergenoegen family

A Sophia resident was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with a total of five offences stemming from Saturday night’s armed robbery of a Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo family in which over $4 million in cash, jewellery and other items were stolen.

Kellon Thom, 32, appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court.

He was charged with three counts of armed robbery as well as illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition…..