Sophia man charged over $4M armed robbery of Vergenoegen family

By Staff Writer
Kellon Thom

A Sophia resident was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with a total of five offences stemming from Saturday night’s armed robbery of a Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo family in which over $4 million in cash, jewellery and other items were stolen.

Kellon Thom, 32, appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court.

He was charged with three counts of armed robbery as well as illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition…..

