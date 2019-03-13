Guyana News

Venezuelan gets four years, $7.3M fine after claiming ganja found in Robb St hotel

-two co-accused freed

By Staff Writer
Ganesh Dass

A Venezuelan man, who was charged with having over six kilos of cannabis in his possession, was yesterday sentenced to four years in jail after admitting to taking a chance due to hardships in his homeland.

With his admission, his two co-accused were freed.

The charge, which was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, alleges that on March 9th, at the Nova Hotel, situated on Robb and Cummings streets, Georgetown, Ganesh Dass, 26, had in his possession 6.150 kilogrammes (13.5 pounds) of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking…..

