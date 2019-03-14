Guyana News

Bail revoked for footballer on armed robbery, property damage charges

By Staff Writer
Jobe Caesar

International footballer, Jobe Caesar, had his bail revoked yesterday, after breaching a restraining order pertaining to his ex-girlfriend and failing to obey the conditions of the bail.

The charge against the 19-year-old stated that he, on November 25, 2018, at 178 Albert and Charlotte streets, Georgetown, allegedly damaged a motor car valued $3.5 million, which belongs to Jennifer Validum…..

