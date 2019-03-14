Caribbean Airlines will not fly Boeing Max 8 it fails to meet requirements

(Trinidad Express) If the Boeing 737 Max 8 fails to meet requirements, it will not be added to the Caribbean Airlines (CAL) fleet.

CAL today issued a statement, saying that its international aviation consultants, attorneys, and management are closely monitoring the situation, and will take all required steps to continue to safeguard the airline, its customers and staff.

CAL said it has an impeccable safety record, due in no small part to the use of very reliable equipment, an extremely well trained team, and a first class Maintenance and Engineering department.

The airline does not fly the Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft, which was expected to be added to the fleet, beginning in late 2019. CAL was expected to lease 12 of the Boeing Max 8 aircraft.

But in its statement, CAL said it will not, “and in fact cannot, introduce any aircraft into its fleet that does not meet the most stringent international and domestic regulations. If the Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft fails to meet any of the very stringent requirements, it will not, and in fact cannot, be added to the fleet”.

In the meantime, CAL says it is doing all that it reasonably can, to accommodate on its aircraft, those passengers of other air carriers who may be affected by the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX-8.