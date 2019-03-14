Clinton Williams new President of manufacturers body

Clinton Williams, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated (GNIC) is the new President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA).

He succeeds Shyam Nokta who served for the period 2017-2019, according to a GMSA release yesterday.

The GMSA held its Annual General Meeting for the fiscal year 2019-2020 on February 28, 2019, where a new Board of Directors was elected. The Board held its first meeting on Tuesday to elect the Executive for the period 2019-2020…..