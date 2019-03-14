Crabwood Creek to Kwakwani road on the cards

As part of government’s ongoing efforts to create new ways to develop the agriculture sector in Guyana, Agriculture Minister, Noel Holder and a team recently met with groups of farmers in the villages of Siparuta and Orealla in Region Six and among plans mentioned were a road from Crabwood Creek to Kwakwani.

The delegation included, Chief Technical Officer, Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), George Jervis; Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) CEO, Nigel Cumberbatch; National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) CEO (Ag), Dave Hicks; Chief Fisheries Officer, Denzil Roberts; Guyana Marketing Corporation General Manager, Ida Sealey-Adams and National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) Crop Extension Assistant, Alvin Prabudial.

According to a MoA press release, during the meetings, several issues were addressed and the minister reassured the farmers of government’s commitment to ensuring that they all achieve the good life through agriculture. He also gave an overview of an agriculture development plan the Ministry intends to implement over the next few months that is designed to develop agriculture in these regions…..