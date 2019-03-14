Family displaced after interior of Non Pareil house burnt

A Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara woman and her family are now counting their losses, after a fire believed to have been set by a child, destroyed the interior of their house on Saturday afternoon.

Stabroek News understands that the fire started around 5pm at the Lot 198 Block 12, Non Pareil single-flat concrete structure.

The house is owned by Beverley Brown and her husband, Earl Brown. They lived with their three children…..