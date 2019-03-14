Guyana News

GECOM was in position to hold polls in 90 days

-former Deputy Chief Election Officer

By
Vishnu Persaud

With the advantages of a valid list of electors and a pool of trained staff, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) was in a position to hold elections within 90 days with time to spare, former Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO) Vishnu Persaud told Stabroek News in an exclusive interview yesterday.

“We have a list. I stand by my position that elections could’ve been held in that period because we have a list,” Persaud stressed adding that GECOM should’ve at least tried to reach the 90-day deadline specified by the constitution.

Chief Election Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield has publicly stated that the secretariat would need 148 days to prepare for General and Regional Elections…..

