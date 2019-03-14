Housekeeper accused of stealing money from Minister

A woman who was employed by Minister Simona Broomes as a housekeeper, appeared in court yesterday, where it was alleged she stole money from the Minister’s house.

The charge against the woman, Donetta Rajkumar, states that between March 6, 2019 and March 7, 2019, at Lodge Housing Scheme, she stole $195,000 cash, property of Simona Broomes.

The mother of three, who was represented by attorney Everton Singh-Lammy, pleaded not guilty to the allegation against her, when she appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

According to the attorney, the house has at least six other occupants. However, the facts presented to the court by the prosecution stated that Rajkumar was alone in the house at the time the money was taken and was the only one who had access.

Singh-Lammy stated that his client is currently on $40,000 station bail and requested that she be released on her own recognizance or that she be granted reasonable bail.

Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman had no objections

to bail being granted to Rajkumar but he requested that conditions be attached.

Rajkumar was granted $75,000 bail and was told to return to court on April 3, 2019 for her next hearing.