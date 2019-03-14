Jury finds Clinton Doris guilty of child rape

A 37-year-old man awaits sentencing, after he was found guilty of raping a then seven-year-old girl in 2014.

Clinton Anthony Doris was found guilty by a 12-member jury before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow yesterday.

The charge against the accused stated that on March 27, 2014, he engaged in sexual penetration of the seven-year-old child.

Doris was represented by attorney Ravendra Mohabir, while the case was prosecuted by state prosecutors Lisa Cave, Sara Martin and Seeta Bishundial.

After a unanimous guilty verdict was returned by the foreman on behalf of the jury, a request was made by Mohabir for a probation report for his client. This request was granted and the matter was adjourned until March 2, for the presentation of the probation report and sentencing.

Doris will remain on remand until that time.