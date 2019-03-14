Labourer granted $10,000 bail on simple larceny charge

A labourer accused of stealing a woman’s money and handbag, was taken before the court on Monday to answer to a simple larceny charge.

It is alleged that on March 10, 2019, at High Street, Georgetown, Joshua Joseph stole from Rajdai Ramcharran, a hand bag valued $5,000 and $6,000 cash.

Joseph pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read to him by Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

Joseph told the court that he had previously faced an armed robbery charge but the case was dismissed.

The accused was placed on $10,000 bail and was told to return to court on March 25, 2019 for his next hearing.