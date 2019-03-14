Lands and Surveys $30m office commissioned in NA

The Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission yesterday opened their brand new sub office costing some $30 million in Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam, so as to decentralise services offered to citizens within the township and neighbouring areas.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, who delivered the feature address stated, that the constructing of the sub office is in keeping with his government’s commitment to provide quality service to the people of Guyana irrespective of their location.

During his speech the minister pointed out that a passport office will soon be opened in Region Six as well. “So within a short space of time you will have another central facility from the state here in this region and here in New Amsterdam and Canje.”….