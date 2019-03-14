Guyana News

Local pioneer inducted into aviation hall of fame

By Staff Writer
Lieutenant Colonel Charles Compton Courtney Hutson (Ret’d)

The International Civil Aviation Organisation through its South American Regional Office (SAM Office), has inducted a Guyanese civil aviation pioneer, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Compton Courtney Hutson(Ret’d), into its Hall of Tribute to South American Aviation Pioneers.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in a press release, stated that the event took place at the SAM Regional Office in San Isidro, Peru, as part of a series of activities to commemorate its 70th anniversary in December last year.

The image and a brief history of the work of Lieutenant Colonel Charles Compton Courtney Hutson (Ret’d) is now among several South American aviation pioneers decorating the Hall of Tribute of the SAM Regional Office, the GCAA release added…..

