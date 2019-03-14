Muslim scholar jailed for 45 years in first rape case

This story is developing and will be updated.

The first trial of Nezaam Ali, the Muslim scholar charged with nine counts of child rape, ended in the High Court today with a guilty verdict and a sentence of 45 years in jail.

Presiding over the trial was Justice Navindra Singh, while the state’s case was led by prosecutors Tuanna Hardy, Abigail Gibbs and Teriq Mohammed.

Ali was represented by attorney Stanley Moore.

The charges alleged that between December, 2011 and January, 2012, Ali, being a teacher attached to the Turkeyen Masjid, engaged in sexual activity with the children.