Guyana News

PAHO/WHO helping GPHC address staff shortages

By Staff Writer

Due to the human resources limitations at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) have offered to help make the facility more efficient, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Retired Brigadier George Lewis has disclosed.

Lewis made the announcement at a press conference last Friday.

PAHO, he said, has stepped in and is conducting an evaluation to identify deficiencies in order to address the human resources deficiencies at the hospital…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

GECOM was in position to hold polls in 90 days

By

US to continue encouraging fair elections, constitutional process

President urges GECOM to provide work programme

President urges GECOM to provide work programme

Comments

Trending