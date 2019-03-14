PAHO/WHO helping GPHC address staff shortages

Due to the human resources limitations at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) have offered to help make the facility more efficient, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Retired Brigadier George Lewis has disclosed.
Lewis made the announcement at a press conference last Friday.
PAHO, he said, has stepped in and is conducting an evaluation to identify deficiencies in order to address the human resources deficiencies at the hospital…..
