President urges GECOM to provide work programme

Two weeks after urging the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) to begin preparation for General and Regional Elections, (GRE) President David Granger has requested that the Com-mission present him with a work programme in the shortest possible time.

According to a statement yesterday from the Ministry of the Presidency, the President has written to GECOM chairman, retired Justice James Patterson noting that he be informed about the Commission’s readiness to deliver credible elections in Guyana.

“I urge you to present your plans, programmes and financial needs which will guide my proclamation of a suitable date for elections,” the Head of State is quoted as saying in his correspondence to Justice Patterson…..