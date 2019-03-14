Remanded over choke and rob attack

A 23-year-old accused of robbing a man of his gold chains during what was described as a choke and rob attack, was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged with the offence.

The charge against Jarai Farley alleged that on March 8, at Crown and Irving streets, Queenstown, while in the company of others, he robbed Mahindra Mahadeo of two gold chains valued $70,000.

After Farley pleaded not guilty to the charge, Prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail being granted, citing the prevalence of the offence, the nature of the offence and how the offence occurred…..