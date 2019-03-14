Guyana News

Three cops under close arrest over alleged beating of Rasville teen

By Staff Writer
Shamar Tanner

As the police probe into the alleged beating of Rasville teen, Shamar Tanner continues, three ranks have been placed under close arrest, Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman said.

Tanner, 19, a labourer attached to John Fernandes Limited sustained severe injuries to his face and lost several teeth during the incident which occurred  around 7 pm last Friday.

He had alleged that he was assaulted by lawmen, resulting in his hospitalization…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

GECOM was in position to hold polls in 90 days

By

US to continue encouraging fair elections, constitutional process

President urges GECOM to provide work programme

President urges GECOM to provide work programme

Comments

Trending