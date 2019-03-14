Three cops under close arrest over alleged beating of Rasville teen

As the police probe into the alleged beating of Rasville teen, Shamar Tanner continues, three ranks have been placed under close arrest, Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman said.

Tanner, 19, a labourer attached to John Fernandes Limited sustained severe injuries to his face and lost several teeth during the incident which occurred around 7 pm last Friday.

He had alleged that he was assaulted by lawmen, resulting in his hospitalization…..