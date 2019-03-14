Youth accused of cellphone robbery granted bail

A 19-year-old vendor was on Tuesday granted bail, after pleading not guilty to a robbery charge.
It is alleged that on March 9, 2019, at the 32 minibus park, Leon Maloney robbed Akash Manroop of a cellphone valued $22,000.
Maloney pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read to him by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, of the city’s magistrates’ court…..
