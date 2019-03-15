Guyana News

CH&PA outreach seeks to ensure equitable access to house lots for persons living with disabilities

By Staff Writer
The team from Central Housing & Planning Authority reviewing documents at the outreach held at Guyana Society for the Blind on High Street, Werk-en-Rust.

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is seeking to ensure that persons living with disabilities have equitable access to house lots.

This was announced at an outreach held at the Guyana Society for the Blind building on High Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown yesterday morning.

Minister within the Ministry of Communities Valerie Adams-Yearwood was present at the outreach, where she met and spoke with the persons living with disabilities…..

