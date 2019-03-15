Court to rule soon on no-confidence appeals

The Court of Appeal has announced that it will soon be handing down a ruling on the appeals filed by government to challenge the validity of the December 21st, 2018 passage of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, which has triggered a bitter clash over the holding of new polls.

Following the conclusion of oral arguments yesterday afternoon, acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards in-formed that notices will be sent “shortly,” informing parties of the date for decision.

At yesterday’s hearing, the lawyers for the government and the respondents in the appeals sought to solidify their respective contentions on the judgments of acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire, who upheld the passage of the motion. ….