GECOM commissioners split on outcome of house-to-house vote

A falling out over a motion for house-to-house registration yesterday resulted in the PPP/C-nominated members of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) walking out of a meeting dedicated to solidifying a timeframe and budget for the holding of general elections and their government-nominated counterparts have since claimed that it was declared passed.

Government-nominated Commissioner Charles Corbin told reporters that the walkout of PPP/C-nominated commissioners Sase Gunraj, Bibi Shadick and Robeson Benn occurred while the vote on the six-month process was being recorded but this is being strongly disputed. “That is inaccurate. At no time in our presence was there a vote,” a peeved Gunraj told Stabroek News when subsequently contacted.

Gunraj explained that the government-nominated Commissioners were attempting to propose a motion to discuss house-to-house registration as part of preparing for elections. “We contended that that could not be preparation for elections in the shortest possible time and that we will have no part in any such discussion. When we left, there was no vote being taken,” he said…..