Greenidge says new emerging industries will be more rewarding than sugar

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, during the 106th remembrance ceremony for the Rose Hall (Canje) Martyrs on Wednesday stated that new emerging industries in Guyana will offer better rewards for citizens than the sugar industry.

Greenidge stated that 106 years after the Rose Hall martyrs incident, “Our battle[s] have not all been won”.

“We have not all [been] afforded the same chances as to which we might aspire, such as maintaining or ensuring a sound education, equal opportunities to employment, the opportunities to enhance the wellbeing of our children and their descendants,” Greenidge stated…..